GOP lawmakers blast Biden Administration over military equipment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - More than two dozen Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin blasting the Biden Administration about recovery efforts of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is one of them.

This comes after the Biden Administration missed a deadline to submit a report on the billions of dollars worth of equipment, which was required under a government funding bill.

Lawmakers are worried the Department of Defense did not submit the information to Congress during a 3 month window and that the equipment will now be used by the Taliban.

