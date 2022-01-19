Advertisement

Gregg A. Frederick (Dad/Papa), 70, formerly Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gregg A. Frederick (Dad/Papa) 70, Ocala Florida passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Gregg’s passing was preceded by his parents, Howard (2017) and Josephine (2021) Frederick and Christine Clary (2018) Brandon’s mother.

There will be no public services planned. A graveside service will be held at North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown in June of 2022.

Gregg is survived by his cherished daughter Danielle Clary and husband Brandon, Florida; his beloved granddaughter Patrice, Florida: his ex-wife Deborah Frederick, Florida; his siblings Tim and wife Mary, California; Howie and wife Cindy, Clayton; Vikki Frederick, Watertown; Stephen and wife Carole, Oklahoma; Cherri and husband Scott of Moravia; and Kevin and his wife Leslie, Adams. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and his longtime friends, Terry and Matt Bierman, Watertown and Jay and Lisa Reynolds, Watertown.

Gregg loved spending his weekends at camp with his father riding 4 wheelers, having bonfires, talking, and joking. Gregg had a very quick wit and sense of humor. If you weren’t paying attention, you would miss the joke. He loved to laugh and make those around him laugh as well.

Every Sunday since the early 80′s, the family supported the San Francisco 49ers and would dress head to toe in 49ers gear. Gregg’s house was loud and proud while cheering with great spirit.

Gregg loved that his granddaughter Patrice followed in his footsteps- playing lacrosse and attending Syracuse Orange games every weekend with her Papa. He always said he wanted to spend as much time with his granddaughter before she got “sick of him” as she grew up. Gregg was known to all of Danielle and Patrice’s friends as “Papa.

He was very proud of his military service. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and saw action in Cambodia and Vietnam. Gregg always took pride in his service and was honored by his son-in-law Brandon serving in the same branch.

Gregg was a longtime supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project, in lieu of flowers donation may be made in his name by mailing to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516

Online condolence may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

