Highlights & scores: boys’ hoops from the NAC
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - We make a trip to St. Lawrence County Tuesday for a couple of boys’ high school basketball match-ups.
Potsdam hosted Parishville-Hopkinton.
Drago Jukic follows his own shot and scores on the rebound.
Ian VanWagner on the inbound, and off the perimeter also gets the 3-pointer. It’s 44-21 Potsdam.
Daniel Manor III to Ansen Herrick for two more.
Off the steal, Matt Fisher goes 2-on-1 with Lawson Snell to finish, starting a Panther mini-run.
Snell to Fisher for 2 more.
Conner Hendershot on the put-back, cutting the lead to 47-27.
It was a backdoor alley-oop from Jukic to Tanner Race for 2.
Potsdam goes on the beat Parishville-Hopkinton 82-42.
Norwood-Norfolk entertained Hermon-DeKalb.
The Green Demons’ Andrew Matthews to David White cutting to the hoop. Matthew would score 16.
Jake Coller to White. Coller cleans up the boards. It’s 4-0 Demons.
Off the steal, Matt Richards gets the Flyers’ first bucket.
Zach Roi with the 3-ball attempt. Adam Lynch crashes the boards for the put-back.
Caden St. Andrews with the free throw.
On the inbound, Coller to Lynch for the quick bucket.
Demons work the perimeter to White for 2 of his 10 points.
Hermon-DeKalb beats Norwood-Norfolk 51-28.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
General Brown 74, Beaver River 48
Lowville 75, Thousand Islands 43
South Jefferson 56, Sandy Creek 48
Harrisville, Morristown -- postponed
Potsdam 82, Parishville-Hopkinton 42
Hermon-DeKalb 51, Norwood-Norfolk 28
Malone 61, Salmon River 30
Canton, Indian River -- postponed
Girls’ high school basketball
Watertown 50, Carthage 33
General Brown 73, Beaver River 18
Lowville 40, Thousand Islands 31
Lisbon 46, St. Regis Falls 40
Hammond 68, Edwards-Knox 21
Madrid-Waddington 42, OFA 22
Chateaugay 39, Brushton-Moira 31
Gouverneur 89, Potsdam 26
Malone 55, Salmon River 17
Massena 65, Norwood-Norfolk 30
Men’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 78, Clarkson 52
SUNY Potsdam 82, Fredonia 66
Women’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 54, Clarkson 36
Buffalo State 56, SUNY Potsdam 51
Women’s college hockey
St. Lawrence 4, Princeton 1
Boys’ high school hockey
Fulton 7, Immaculate Heart 2
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, Thousand Islands 1
Indian River 3, Watertown 0
South Jefferson 3, General Brown 0
South Lewis 3, Sandy Creek 1
