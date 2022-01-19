Highlights & scores: boys’ hoops from the NAC

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - We make a trip to St. Lawrence County Tuesday for a couple of boys’ high school basketball match-ups.

Potsdam hosted Parishville-Hopkinton.

Drago Jukic follows his own shot and scores on the rebound.

Ian VanWagner on the inbound, and off the perimeter also gets the 3-pointer. It’s 44-21 Potsdam.

Daniel Manor III to Ansen Herrick for two more.

Off the steal, Matt Fisher goes 2-on-1 with Lawson Snell to finish, starting a Panther mini-run.

Snell to Fisher for 2 more.

Conner Hendershot on the put-back, cutting the lead to 47-27.

It was a backdoor alley-oop from Jukic to Tanner Race for 2.

Potsdam goes on the beat Parishville-Hopkinton 82-42.

Norwood-Norfolk entertained Hermon-DeKalb.

The Green Demons’ Andrew Matthews to David White cutting to the hoop. Matthew would score 16.

Jake Coller to White. Coller cleans up the boards. It’s 4-0 Demons.

Off the steal, Matt Richards gets the Flyers’ first bucket.

Zach Roi with the 3-ball attempt. Adam Lynch crashes the boards for the put-back.

Caden St. Andrews with the free throw.

On the inbound, Coller to Lynch for the quick bucket.

Demons work the perimeter to White for 2 of his 10 points.

Hermon-DeKalb beats Norwood-Norfolk 51-28.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown 74, Beaver River 48

Lowville 75, Thousand Islands 43

South Jefferson 56, Sandy Creek 48

Harrisville, Morristown -- postponed

Potsdam 82, Parishville-Hopkinton 42

Hermon-DeKalb 51, Norwood-Norfolk 28

Malone 61, Salmon River 30

Canton, Indian River -- postponed

Girls’ high school basketball

Watertown 50, Carthage 33

General Brown 73, Beaver River 18

Lowville 40, Thousand Islands 31

Lisbon 46, St. Regis Falls 40

Hammond 68, Edwards-Knox 21

Madrid-Waddington 42, OFA 22

Chateaugay 39, Brushton-Moira 31

Gouverneur 89, Potsdam 26

Malone 55, Salmon River 17

Massena 65, Norwood-Norfolk 30

Men’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 78, Clarkson 52

SUNY Potsdam 82, Fredonia 66

Women’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 54, Clarkson 36

Buffalo State 56, SUNY Potsdam 51

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 4, Princeton 1

Boys’ high school hockey

Fulton 7, Immaculate Heart 2

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, Thousand Islands 1

Indian River 3, Watertown 0

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 0

South Lewis 3, Sandy Creek 1

