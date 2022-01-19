Advertisement

Hochul budget does not close any more prisons

Watertown Correctional Facility, which closed last March.
Watertown Correctional Facility, which closed last March.(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget for the coming year closes no more prisons.

Hochul’s press office responded to a question about prison closings Wednesday morning with one sentence: “There are no prison closures proposed in this year’s budget.”

That’s relief for the north country, which saw Watertown’s prison close in March 2021, and faces one of Ogdensburg’s two prisons closing this March.

The closings come as the state’s prison population has plummeted.

In all, six prisons across the state are closing in March , affecting 1,700 workers. No layoffs are expected.

There is still one more prison in Ogdensburg, as well as facilities in Cape Vincent and Gouverneur, and officials have worried those prisons could be targeted for closing as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Copenhagen Fire Department
Treasurer at center of state audit previously accused of stealing from employer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
David Grieco
Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul as she delivered her first State of the State address earlier this month.
Hochul nabs biggest haul of 2022 gubernatorial field
Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
New date set for DPAO’s ZZ Top show
Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage
Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage
River Hospital's Polar Bear Dip
Polar Bear Dip goes virtual for 2nd year