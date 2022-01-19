Hochul budget does not close any more prisons

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget for the coming year closes no more prisons.

Hochul’s press office responded to a question about prison closings Wednesday morning with one sentence: “There are no prison closures proposed in this year’s budget.”

That’s relief for the north country, which saw Watertown’s prison close in March 2021, and faces one of Ogdensburg’s two prisons closing this March.

The closings come as the state’s prison population has plummeted.

In all, six prisons across the state are closing in March , affecting 1,700 workers. No layoffs are expected.

There is still one more prison in Ogdensburg, as well as facilities in Cape Vincent and Gouverneur, and officials have worried those prisons could be targeted for closing as well.

