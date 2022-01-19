Advertisement

Hochul nabs biggest haul of 2022 gubernatorial field

Governor Kathy Hochul as she delivered her first State of the State address earlier this month.
Governor Kathy Hochul as she delivered her first State of the State address earlier this month.(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul has raised nearly $22 million for her election campaign, a huge sum that gives her a dominating advantage over a narrowing field of opponents in the Democratic primary.

Hochul’s haul dwarfs her closest competitors among both Democrats and Republicans, according to campaign finance filings Tuesday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi reported $5.4 million in campaign cash for a run against Hochul.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin reported $5.6 million for his campaign.

