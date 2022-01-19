Hochul nabs biggest haul of 2022 gubernatorial field

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul has raised nearly $22 million for her election campaign, a huge sum that gives her a dominating advantage over a narrowing field of opponents in the Democratic primary.

Hochul’s haul dwarfs her closest competitors among both Democrats and Republicans, according to campaign finance filings Tuesday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi reported $5.4 million in campaign cash for a run against Hochul.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin reported $5.6 million for his campaign.

