John A. Willard, 83 of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for John A. Willard, age 83 of Heuvelton will be held in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. Mr. Willard passed away at his home on Sunday (January 16, 2022) surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be held on (Feb 5, 2022) at 12:00pm at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving is his wife Joan; two step-sons Leo (Vicki) Wilson of Norfolk, Herb Rushlow of Tucson, AZ; two step-daughters Jamie Wilson & her companion Cliff Young of Colton and Tammy (Lee) Fields of Lisbon; two nephews Mark & Johnnie Terwilliger of Heuvelton and Lora (Greg) Martin of Heuvelton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1-great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his sister & brother-in-law Emma & Robert Terwilliger.

John was born on March 31, 1938 in Ogdensburg, a son of Ward & Leona (Lytle) Willard. He graduated from Heuvelton Central and later was married to Joan Sharlow on May 12, 1990 at the Heuvelton Presbyterian Church.

John co-owned & operated Willard’s Meat Market in Heuvelton with his father until his death, and then he and his wife Joan worked the business until 2020 when his health began to decline. John enjoyed bowling on the Ogdensburg Men’s League, traveling, eating out, BBQ’s with friends & family, raising beef cattle and his many dogs he’s owned over the years.

Memorial contributions can be made the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA or the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

