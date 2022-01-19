Katherine E. Towne Hoffman, 56, of Carthage

Katherine E. Towne Hoffman, 56, of 40698 Texas Road, Carthage, died Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022 at her home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Katherine E. Towne Hoffman, 56, of 40698 Texas Road, Carthage, died Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022 at her home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Katherine was born on July 5,1965 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Leon E. and Elva (Allen) Towne. She was a graduate of Carthage Central School in 1983 and received her secretarial degree from BOCES. She married Robert John Hoffman on September 30,1995 at the First Baptist Church in Carthage. She has been employed by Samaritan Medical as a transcriptionist for over 29 years until her health declined.

Katherine was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 789 in Carthage and a life member of the VFW Post # 6912 in Lowville. She loved her animals, camping, 4 wheeling and NASCAR.

She is survived by her husband: Robert John Hoffman of Carthage, one sister and her husband: Vicky (Alan) St. Louis of Carthage, a sister-in-law, Jodie Hall of Watertown, her nieces, Heather Hall and Casey and Heidi St. Louis and her nephews, Alex (Kelly) St. Louis and Trevor St. Louis and several great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Leon Towne and her mother and stepfather, Elva, and Lawrence Smith.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Sunday, January 23 from 1-4 pm at the American Legion Post # 789 in Carthage. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage in the Spring. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

