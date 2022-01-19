Kerry Jean Finley, 47, of Gouverneur

Kerry Jean Finley, age 47, of Gouverneur and formerly of Fine, NY, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York

Kerry was born on May 9, 1974 in Carthage, NY to Charles “Jack” and Vickie (Lake) Davenport. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1992. A marriage to Michael Miller ended in divorce. Kerry had worked as a bartender at the Newton Falls Hotel and Cranberry Lake Lodge. Kerry was a simple woman. Her daughters were her life.

Surviving are her parents, Jack and Vickie; her three daughters, Paige, Jaylin and Victoria Miller; a sister, Cassie Camidge and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In keeping with Kerry’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Kerry’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, P.O. Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

