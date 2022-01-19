Kevin J. Ellis, 45, of Fort Drum, NY, passed away January 10, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Kevin J. Ellis, 45, of Fort Drum, NY, passed away January 10, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse.

He was born on February 13, 1976 in Fort Defiance, Arizona, son of Rhonda Ellis and Joseph Badoni. Kevin grew up on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona. He graduated from Sanders Valley High School in Sanders, AZ in 1993 and he went on to attend college.

He entered the US Army on January 24, 2000 and was a Signal Support Specialist. Kevin was deployed to Afghanistan in 2002 and served in Operation Enduring Freedom and to Iraq from 2006 to 2007, serving in Iraqi Freedom. During his years of service he was also stationed in South Korea and Hawaii. He received five Army Commendation Medals, a Joint Service Commendation Medal, seven Army Achievement Medals, a Meritorious Unit Citation, seven Army Good Conduct Medals, National Service Defense Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, four Overseas Ribbons, four Certificates of Appreciation and the Combat Action Badge.

When Kevin entered the US Army his Dine warrior name given to him was Walks with Warriors.

While stationed in South Korea he met Maricel G. Oronos and the couple was married on June 15, 2006 in the Philippines. She is currently employed on Fort Drum.

Kevin was full of life and he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hiking, going to the beach, singing, karaoke, kayaking, grilling, traveling and was always fixing things. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Maricel O. Ellis and their three children, Krystal O., Marcus O., and Mateo O. Ellis, all of Fort Drum; a sister Jennifer Ellis, Houck, AZ; five nephews, Dylan and Liam Bedonie and Ike, Salem and Diego Perez.

He is predeceased by his loving mother Rhonda Ellis and two sisters Winona Ellis and Sara Etsitty.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

A memorial service provided by his unit will be held for family, friends and coworkers on January 25th at 10 a.m. at the Main Post Chapel Po Valley Road, Fort Drum.

