Kirk Lewis Robinson, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kirk Lewis Robinson, son of Bobbie Jean Robinson and Alan M. Sheltray passed away January 18, 2022 before he even had a chance to enter this world.

Besides his parents he is survived by a brother, Ryan Robinson; a sister, Savana Robinson; his maternal grandfather and step grandmother, Robert Robinson and Ellen Brock; Watertown; maternal grandmother, Ellen Robinson, Watertown; paternal grandfather, Clifford Scougal, Antwerp; paternal great grandparents, Joanne and Buck Petrie, Watertown; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Tina Scougal.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

A graveside service will be held at N. Watertown Cemetery in the spring.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

