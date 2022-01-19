Laverne R. VanDeWall, Jr., born to the loving Christian home of Laverne and Joan VanDeWall, January 27, 1952 in Rochester, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Laverne R. VanDeWall, Jr., born to the loving Christian home of Laverne and Joan VanDeWall, January 27, 1952 in Rochester, NY.

My career path began as a Parm D. then I entered medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM)) and graduated in 1985. Initially in my medical career I was very service minded, serving on various medical committees, leadership positions working for the betterment of medicine to improve accessibility to primary care. As the years advanced, I recognized the importance of serving God.

I was in partnership with Dr. Collins Kellogg at Watertown Internist for 20 ½ years. They were some of the best years of my life, I loved the staff and patients like a family.

I had a very successful career with many accomplishments which were achieved with God’s help. Therefore, I am trying not to dwell on them as they are all temporal and are gone. Similarly, I have been blessed financially - all are temporal, nothing that can be laid up in heaven.

My wife and I were able to lead a Bible study at SSV for many years and hopefully there we were able to lay up treasures in heaven with others.

My family survivors include my wife Jeanne, my parents, Laverne and Joan VanDeWall, my brother Jim and his wife Lori, Cuba, NY, my sister Linda VanDeWall and her husband Bo Say, Berkley CA, daughters Hillary VanDeWall and her husband Richard Goldman, Amherst, NY, Audrey VanDeWall and her fiance’ Jeffrey, Detroit Ml, Sunee Kim and her husband Steve, Ft. Hood, TX, Michelle Manzer and her husband Timothy, Rochester, NY, grandchildren Judah, Victoria, Hosanna and Chara Kim, Liam and Colin Manzer, Maxwell and Elise Goldman.

The memorial service will be held at the Grace Community Church, US Rt 11 and Michael Road, Adams Center at 12:30 pm on January 29, 2022 with a time to extend condolences to family one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.