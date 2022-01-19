Mark D. Snyder, 63, of Copenhagen

Mark D. Snyder, 63, of State Route 12, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Lewis County Health System Emergency Room. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Mark D. Snyder, 63, of State Route 12, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Lewis County Health System Emergency Room.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Rita Merry; his children, Chelsea Snyder and her companion, Cory Coluccio of Lee Center; Matthew Snyder of Constableville; Melissa Snyder of Utica; four granddaughters, Aberi Snyder, Tayla Snyder, Aura Snyder, and Shyla Robellard; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary R. and Wanda Snyder of Copenhagen; a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl M. and Dale C. Foote of Glenfield; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, Francis A. Snyder and Tracy S. Snyder.

Mark was born May 14, 1958 in Lowville, a son of the late Russell and Belva Mae Osborne Snyder. He attended Lowville Academy and worked on the family farm on the Number Three Road. Mark worked for the NYS Department of Transportation for several years.

Mark loved participating in the demolition derby at the Lewis County Fair in his car #99. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and his animals. He also enjoyed lifting weights.

The funeral will be at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Nate Patnode, Pastor of Bethel Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A calling hour will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

