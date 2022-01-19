Advertisement

Mark D. Snyder, 63, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mark D. Snyder, 63, of State Route 12, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Lewis...
Mark D. Snyder, 63, of State Route 12, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Lewis County Health System Emergency Room.(Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Mark D. Snyder, 63, of State Route 12, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Lewis County Health System Emergency Room.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Rita Merry; his children, Chelsea Snyder and her companion, Cory Coluccio of Lee Center; Matthew Snyder of Constableville; Melissa Snyder of Utica; four granddaughters, Aberi Snyder, Tayla Snyder, Aura Snyder, and Shyla Robellard; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary R. and Wanda Snyder of Copenhagen; a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl M. and Dale C. Foote of Glenfield; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, Francis A. Snyder and Tracy S. Snyder.

Mark was born May 14, 1958 in Lowville, a son of the late Russell and Belva Mae Osborne Snyder. He attended Lowville Academy and worked on the family farm on the Number Three Road. Mark worked for the NYS Department of Transportation for several years.

Mark loved participating in the demolition derby at the Lewis County Fair in his car #99. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and his animals. He also enjoyed lifting weights.

The funeral will be at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Nate Patnode, Pastor of Bethel Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A calling hour will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Paula J. Rutley, 72, of Louisville
Mrs. England died on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Winifred G. England, 99, of Ogdensburg
Watertown city council live
Watch Watertown city council live
Northland Estates
Water back on at Northland Estates

Obituaries

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Watertown hospital seeing child COVID patients
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID claims 3 more lives in region
Canton Municipal Building
Canton’s mayor promises change after audit of village books
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli called for leniency for a man who attended the January 6th...
Sheriff might have violated ethics code with letter, lawmakers say
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County
David Grieco
Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native