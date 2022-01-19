Advertisement

Marlene Elizabeth Smith, 66, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Marlene Elizabeth Smith, age 66, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Paul Smith of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Jennifer Smith of Ogdensburg, NY; two sisters, Donna Pirie and her husband, Paul, of Ogdensburg, NY and Margaret Moore and her husband, Gordon, of McKinney, Texas; her brother-in-law, Robert Smith and his wife, Debra Lee, of Ogdensburg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marlene was born on August 11, 1955, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Donald A. and Shirley (Bradley) Perry. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1973 and later graduated with her Associate’s Degree from Canton ATC in Business Administration in 1975. Marlene married Paul Joseph Smith on June 10, 1978, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Alan Schnob officiating. Marlene was employed by the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union where she started as a teller and later retired in 2010 as Chief Executive Officer.

Donations may be made in Marlene’s memory to the St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

