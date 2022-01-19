Advertisement

Mild with snow today, back to the deep freeze tomorrow

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mild day temperature-wise.

We will see some snow, with mixed precipitation in the afternoon. General snowfall could turn into lake effect from time to time, although it’s not expected to accumulate much.

Highs will be in the mid-30s. That’s when we expected rain to mix in.

There is a bit of a wind chill, so it could feel somewhat colder.

The snow wraps up overnight and temperatures will drop into single digits above and below zero.

It will be very cold on Thursday and Friday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine both days, but highs will only be in single digits.

Wind chills Thursday and Friday nights could be 25 below or lower.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the teens.

There’s a chance of afternoon snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 20s.

It will be partly sunny Monday and mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-teens both days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Copenhagen Fire Department
Treasurer at center of state audit previously accused of stealing from employer
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli called for leniency for a man who attended the January 6th...
Lewis Co. Sheriff asks for leniency for Jan. 6th protester
David Grieco
Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
7
Snow likely on Wednesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Bundle up & grab the shades