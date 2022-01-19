Mild with snow today, back to the deep freeze tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mild day temperature-wise.

We will see some snow, with mixed precipitation in the afternoon. General snowfall could turn into lake effect from time to time, although it’s not expected to accumulate much.

Highs will be in the mid-30s. That’s when we expected rain to mix in.

There is a bit of a wind chill, so it could feel somewhat colder.

The snow wraps up overnight and temperatures will drop into single digits above and below zero.

It will be very cold on Thursday and Friday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine both days, but highs will only be in single digits.

Wind chills Thursday and Friday nights could be 25 below or lower.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the teens.

There’s a chance of afternoon snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 20s.

It will be partly sunny Monday and mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-teens both days.

