WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred M. Felsman, 90, of Watertown and formerly of Long Island City, passed away Saturday, January 15th at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center where she had been a resident for a few months.

She was born in Manhattan January 23, 1931, a daughter of George and Margaret (DeVoe) Hroch. She was educated in New York and worked at Herzog’s in Long Island City as a manufacturer.

Mildred enjoyed bingo, rides in the country, and family. She always looked forward to her monthly trip to the casino to play slots. She will be remembered as the beloved family matriarch who made the best poundcake around.

Mildred is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Winnie and Michael Parker of Watertown; her grandchildren, Daniel Don and fiancée Mackenzie LoMonaco of New Jersey, Rebecca Don and significant other Zachary Croteau of Colorado; and a great-granddaughter, Finley May Don. She is also survived by several nieces.

She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Felsman.

There are no public services planned. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

