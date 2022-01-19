Advertisement

Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a blood supply shortage nationwide and Samaritan Medical Center is encouraging people to donate.

Samaritan laboratory services director Tony Marra says the blood supply hasn’t rebounded from shortages created when many blood drives had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

And now the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis.

Watch the video for his interview on Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

As an incentive, the Red Cross is automatically entering everyone who donates blood by January 31 for a chance to win two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

You can sign up to give blood at redcross.org. You can also call 1-800-redcross.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Copenhagen Fire Department
Treasurer at center of state audit previously accused of stealing from employer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
David Grieco
Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli called for leniency for a man who attended the January 6th...
Lewis Co. Sheriff asks for leniency for Jan. 6th protester

Latest News

Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage
Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: pregnancy & vaccinations, vaping & COVID, child obesity & the heart
Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties each have 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases
2 more deaths, hundreds more COVID cases in St. Lawrence County