Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a blood supply shortage nationwide and Samaritan Medical Center is encouraging people to donate.

Samaritan laboratory services director Tony Marra says the blood supply hasn’t rebounded from shortages created when many blood drives had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

And now the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis.

Watch the video for his interview on Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

As an incentive, the Red Cross is automatically entering everyone who donates blood by January 31 for a chance to win two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

You can sign up to give blood at redcross.org. You can also call 1-800-redcross.

