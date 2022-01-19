Advertisement

New date set for DPAO’s ZZ Top show

Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. Hill died earlier this year.(Jonathan Short | Jonathan Short / Invision / AP File)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization’s ZZ Top concert has a new date.

The concert will now be on Saturday, July 23. It had been rescheduled for July 30.

The concert was originally slated for last September, but was postponed until this year because of the rise in cases at the time of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16.

People who bought tickets for the September date can still use them.

Learn more at dpao.org.

