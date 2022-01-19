New date set for DPAO’s ZZ Top show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization’s ZZ Top concert has a new date.

The concert will now be on Saturday, July 23. It had been rescheduled for July 30.

The concert was originally slated for last September, but was postponed until this year because of the rise in cases at the time of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16.

People who bought tickets for the September date can still use them.

Learn more at dpao.org.

