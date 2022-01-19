New Watertown council majority votes for fire department grant & Flynn pool repairs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council is giving the fire department the green light to apply for a grant to hire more firefighters.

Council members voted 3-2 at Monday night’s meeting to apply for the federal SAFER grant.

The council’s new majority -- Lisa Ruggiero, Patrick Hickey, and Cliff Olney -- voted in favor of the grant application.

The hope is to add five firefighters. Their positions would be fully funded by the Department of Homeland Security for three years.

The city will ask for a little more than $1.3 million in the grant.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman says five more firefighters will reduce overtime costs and allow for adding an administrative captain position.

Mayor Jeff Smith says the issue is what happens when the grant money runs out.

“In four years from now, the council is going to have to be willing, each firefighter is about 1 percent cost to the budget, is going to have to be on that number willing to raise taxes 5 percent or cut 5 percent from the budget,” Smith said. “Now that’s just a reality.”

While the city would not have to pay for the new positions until 2025, it would be required to maintain current staffing levels in the department during that time.

The same 3-2 majority also voted to fund keeping the northside’s Flynn Pool open.

They voted to re-adopt the city budget and the 2025-26 capital fund budget to do so.

The city engineer estimates fixing the pool would cost $750,000.

Smith was adamant that other cities the size of Watertown do not maintain three pools.

The council voted unanimously to select David Grieco to lead a downtown art project.

Grieco grew up in Watertown and now plies his trade as a sculptor in Los Angeles.

Watertown has $155,000 from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to fund this project.

Grieco’s design is of a stainless steel open book, with pages representing different landmarks of the city.

He says he’s open to changes before he gets to work. The council will have a final look before Grieco sculpts it.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.