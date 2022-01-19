Parent calls out Parishville-Hopkinton over ‘lacking’ school lunch

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A parent’s photo of a school lunch is grabbing attention.

Christopher Vangellow posted a picture of his child’s school lunch from the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District, describing the meal as “lacking a bit.”

The Facebook post has since garnered hundreds of comments, many of them criticizing what was on the tray.

Vangellow says he created the post because he wanted to get some more voices in the conversation to see what could be done about it.

“From what I’ve heard, other children have complained to their parents and I know some parents who have actually called the school about that, but nothing was being done and I don’t think a lot of parents were even aware that it was to the point where it is,” said Vangellow.

District Superintendent William Collins was made aware of the situation and responded to it on the district’s website.

“The concerns expressed clearly resonated with students and parents as evidenced by the number of comments and shares. The Cafeteria Manager and I are creating a group to address the dissatisfaction with school meals,” he said.

Collins says this working group will be made up of concerned students and parents along with a representative from the school’s Wellness Committee.

