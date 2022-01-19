Petzoldt challenges King for Lewis County Court judge

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County native is announcing a run for county judge.

Caleb Petzoldt declared his candidacy on Tuesday.

He’s worked as an assistant district attorney for the county since August 2020.

Petzoldt had preciously worked in the DA’s office between 2008 and 2014.

He’s not running with any party affiliation, saying he hopes to get support from all voters.

Current Lewis County Court Judge Dan King, a Republican, is seeking reelection.

County court judges serve 10-year terms in New York.

