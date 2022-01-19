Advertisement

Polar Bear Dip goes virtual for 2nd year

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - It’s another virtual Polar Bear Dip for Alexandria Bay’s River Hospital.

Development coordinator Claire Wakefield explained how that will work. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

People can video or photograph themselves running through a sprinkler, having a snowball fight, having a water gun fight, or jumping into a kiddie pool filled with snow or water.

The only rule is that you can’t jump into a body of water, because the hospital can’t ensure your safety.

The minimum donation for submitting a photo or video is $50. Submissions are due February 13. There’s a virtual judging party on February 26.

The hospital hopes to raise $50,000. Some of the money will be used to buy cardiac monitors for the emergency department.

Find out more at riverhospital.org. You can also call 315-482-4976.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Copenhagen Fire Department
Treasurer at center of state audit previously accused of stealing from employer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
David Grieco
Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli called for leniency for a man who attended the January 6th...
Lewis Co. Sheriff asks for leniency for Jan. 6th protester

Latest News

Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage
Morning Checkup: National Blood Shortage
Potsdam's Ansen Herrick goes up for 2 in a boys' basketball contest pitting the Sandstoners...
Highlights & scores: boys’ hoops from the NAC
Perry Golden
Golden formally announces bid for Jefferson County sheriff
Caleb Petzoldt
Petzoldt challenges King for Lewis County Court judge