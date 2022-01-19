Polar Bear Dip goes virtual for 2nd year

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - It’s another virtual Polar Bear Dip for Alexandria Bay’s River Hospital.

Development coordinator Claire Wakefield explained how that will work. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

People can video or photograph themselves running through a sprinkler, having a snowball fight, having a water gun fight, or jumping into a kiddie pool filled with snow or water.

The only rule is that you can’t jump into a body of water, because the hospital can’t ensure your safety.

The minimum donation for submitting a photo or video is $50. Submissions are due February 13. There’s a virtual judging party on February 26.

The hospital hopes to raise $50,000. Some of the money will be used to buy cardiac monitors for the emergency department.

Find out more at riverhospital.org. You can also call 315-482-4976.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.