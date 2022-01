MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Memorial services for Richard L. Porter, 57, of Woodlawn Ave will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Massena Church of Christ.

Mr. Porter passed away January 6, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

