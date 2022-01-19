Advertisement

Sandra Callahan Long Squires, 79, of Louisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Callahan Long Squires, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday January 15th, 2022 at 79 years of age. Sandra was a longtime Educator and Administrator within the Massena Central School District.

She and her Husband Don have a home on Wilson Hill in Louisville, NY and wintered in Jekyll Island, GA.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Family and friends are welcome to share condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

