Sandra Callahan Long Squires, 79, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Callahan Long Squires, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday January 15th, 2022 at 79 years of age. Sandra was a longtime Educator and Administrator within the Massena Central School District.

She and her Husband Don have a home on Wilson Hill in Louisville, NY and wintered in Jekyll Island, GA.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

