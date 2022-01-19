Advertisement

Schumer takes steps to keep air service in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg International Airport
Ogdensburg International Airport(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is going to bat for the airports in Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh.

Last week, SkyWest Airlines served 90 days notice it is pulling out of both cities. A pandemic-induced slump in business is believed to be the reason.

On Wednesday, Schumer said he has launched a major push to secure a new carrier.

In the meantime, he is calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation to prohibit SkyWest from ending service until a new carrier starts up.

The New York Democrat is also asking transportation officials to meet with airport officials about efforts to find a new airline.

Schumer, the senate majority leader, called both airports indispensable assets to the economic growth of their communities.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Copenhagen Fire Department
Treasurer at center of state audit previously accused of stealing from employer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
David Grieco
Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

File photo of St. Lawrence Seaway
St. Lawrence Seaway sees improved shipping traffic
Governor Kathy Hochul as she delivered her first State of the State address earlier this month.
Hochul nabs biggest haul of 2022 gubernatorial field
Watertown Correctional Facility, which closed last March.
Hochul budget does not close any more prisons
Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
New date set for DPAO’s ZZ Top show