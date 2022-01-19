Schumer takes steps to keep air service in Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is going to bat for the airports in Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh.

Last week, SkyWest Airlines served 90 days notice it is pulling out of both cities. A pandemic-induced slump in business is believed to be the reason.

On Wednesday, Schumer said he has launched a major push to secure a new carrier.

In the meantime, he is calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation to prohibit SkyWest from ending service until a new carrier starts up.

The New York Democrat is also asking transportation officials to meet with airport officials about efforts to find a new airline.

Schumer, the senate majority leader, called both airports indispensable assets to the economic growth of their communities.

