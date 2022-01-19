Advertisement

Sheila L. Benn, 80, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheila L. Benn, 80, of Chase Street, peacefully passed away on January 13, 2022. Sheila was born on September 15, 1941, in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Isaac and Elizabeth Ferris. Sheila married James (J.B.) Benn who later predeceased her on August 26, 1997. She worked as the Executive Director for the St. Lawrence chapter of the American Red Cross and Massena Community Center. During her career she received many accolades, such as the Superior Service Award from the Senior Community Service Program in 1991 and St. Lawrence County Woman of the Year in 2004. Sheila is survived by her nephew and his wife, John and Sierra Blais of Amarillo, TX; 2 great nieces, Jennifer Blais of Moore, OK, and Kristin Blais, of Dallas, TX; a cousin, Mona Romeo, of Massena; and many other cousins and great great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Gail Ferris Blais, and brother-in-law, Joseph Robert Blais.

A mass will be held in Sheila’s name at St. Mary’s Church in Massena for those who would like to pay their final respects. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the St. Lawrence Chapter of the American Red Cross and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

Online condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY.

