Advertisement

Snow likely on Wednesday

By John Kubis
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds and the risk of snow later tonight and tomorrow. Expect evening lows below zero, with temperatures on the rise late tonight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30′s.

Thursday and Friday will be cold, with highs in the single digits and lows well below zero.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
As the snow came down Monday, Timothy Lynch couldn’t help but think his nephew, Reid had...
A community remembering Reid Rajner
Officials say slick conditions are what led to a car wrapping around a tree in Pamelia...
Theresa teenager dies following Saturday crash
Fatal crash
Eaton man dies in snowmobile crash Saturday
Many said goodbye to Reid Rajner Sunday night.
Vigil in Theresa pays tribute to Reid Rajner, passed away following Saturday crash

Latest News

7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Bundle up & grab the shades
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
St. Lawrence County sees first big snowfall of the year