Snow likely on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds and the risk of snow later tonight and tomorrow. Expect evening lows below zero, with temperatures on the rise late tonight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30′s.

Thursday and Friday will be cold, with highs in the single digits and lows well below zero.

