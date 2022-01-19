Traffic advisory: Watertown’s East Main Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water main repairs will detour traffic on Watertown’s north side Wednesday morning.

City water crews are closing the 200 block of East Main Street between Lillian and Addison streets.

Work is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes while work is underway.

