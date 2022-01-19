West Carthage parents facing charges after infant was badly burned

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A man and woman from West Carthage are facing charges connected to potentially life-threatening burns their 9-month old infant sustained in November.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies, along with officers from West Carthage Police, received a third-party complaint of possible child abuse on Nov. 27th, 2021. Their investigation led them to a home on Potter Street, where they say they discovered a then 9-month-old girl, with severe burns on a substantial portion of her body.

The infant was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where she was treated by burn specialists. Officials say she has since been released from the hospital and is in foster care.

Sheriff’s deputies say the baby’s parents, 21-year-old Noah Riewaldt and 22-year-old Kaysie Riewaldt told officials the burns were accidental. An investigation, officials charge, has indicated otherwise.

Noah Riewaldt is now charged with Assault in the 2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned and sent to the Jefferson County Jail, held on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond.

Kayse Riewaldt is charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was arraigned, released, and ordered to report to probation.

Officials say neither parent had sought to get help for their baby after she was burned.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say more charges may be coming.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.