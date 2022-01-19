Advertisement

Winifred G. England, 99, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Winifred G. England, 99, of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.  A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20th from 5-7 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.  Mrs. England died on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Winifred G. England was born on March 23, 1922, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Alfred and Jenny (Lesperance) Sargent.  On September 23, 1940, she married Alfred A. England at Notre Dame Church.  They owned and operated Cash Oil Sales in Ogdensburg from 1951-1985. Alfred died on January 4th, 1997.  First and foremost Winifred was a wife, mother, daughter, and sister who took care of her family.  She raised her children with all the love and care a child would ever need.  She looked after her parents in their senior years.  As business owners, she and her husband were always on the go, but she always had time for her family.  She was a great cook and everyone enjoyed her cooking. She enjoyed music, dancing, and taking walks. She loved holding her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, anytime a new baby arrived, it was always an exciting time for her.

She is survived by her children; Robert (Muriel) England of Ogdensburg, Susan Rupert (Mike) Sharland of Ogdensburg, Valerie (Robert) Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, and Nancy (Mark) Gordon of Troy, Missouri.  She is survived by 17 grandchildren, 48 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her brother Richard (Janice) Sargent of Ogdensburg.

She was predeceased by her husband Alfred A. England and her siblings; Allen, Leonard, and Kenneth Sargent, Norma Abar, Shirley Beldock, and Sister Marian Goretti.

Donations in Winifred’s memory may be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave. Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

