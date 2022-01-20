Bundle up! Super cold for the next couple days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling in some areas early, but most of the day should be sunny.

And cold. It’s going to be cold.

Temperatures start in the single digits and will pretty much stay there all day. Highs will be around 5. A breeze will make it feel as if it’s below zero.

There’s a wind chill advisory posted for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties from 7 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Friday.

Lows will be in the teens below zero. Wind chills could make it feel as if it’s 25 below or colder.

Friday is another cold day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the single digits.

It wouldn’t be surprising if we get a wind chill advisory Friday night, too. Lows are expected in the mid-teens below zero.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper teens.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and 18.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with snow. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

It will be in the mid-teens and mostly cloudy on Wednesday.

