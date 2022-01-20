Church keeps the faith after burst pipes, burglaries

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - When it rains, it pours and The Rock Church has had a run of bad luck to start the new year.

Three pipes have burst at the town of Pamelia church in the last week because of the cold weather.

Pastor Myron Jamerson says the carpet, drum set, and several ceiling tiles were destroyed.

The church was also the target of a couple of break-ins a few weeks ago.

Jamerson says the thieves broke into the garage twice, but he doesn’t believe anything that valuable was stolen.

Despite it all, he’s encouraging everyone to keep a positive attitude.

“Keep moving. You know, sometimes in life, we can look at our situation and we can begin to complain about them. God told me to be quiet and keep moving. And that’s what we’re doing at The Rock,” he said.

Pastor Jamerson says the church installed new motion sensors and surveillance cameras around the church to try to prevent future break-ins.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.