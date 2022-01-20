Advertisement

Church keeps the faith after burst pipes, burglaries

Damage caused by burst pipes at The Rock Church.
Damage caused by burst pipes at The Rock Church.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - When it rains, it pours and The Rock Church has had a run of bad luck to start the new year.

Three pipes have burst at the town of Pamelia church in the last week because of the cold weather.

Pastor Myron Jamerson says the carpet, drum set, and several ceiling tiles were destroyed.

The church was also the target of a couple of break-ins a few weeks ago.

Jamerson says the thieves broke into the garage twice, but he doesn’t believe anything that valuable was stolen.

Despite it all, he’s encouraging everyone to keep a positive attitude.

“Keep moving. You know, sometimes in life, we can look at our situation and we can begin to complain about them. God told me to be quiet and keep moving. And that’s what we’re doing at The Rock,” he said.

Pastor Jamerson says the church installed new motion sensors and surveillance cameras around the church to try to prevent future break-ins.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Noah Riewaldt
West Carthage parents facing charges after infant was badly burned
Closings, delays & cancellations
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
No prison closings bring sigh of relief to local officials

Latest News

Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
A procession of police vehicles from the city, state and Jefferson County made their way...
Police procession honors former patrolman
Rising Prices
National Grid bills going up, but not as much as utility wanted
Scam alert
Sheriff office warns of power company scam