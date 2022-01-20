COVID cases force remote learning at South Jeff

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson school district is going remote for the rest of this week because of COVID cases.

The superintendent says they are short staffed in critical departments, especially transportation.

There are exceptions for Special Education students and BOCES programs.

Sports practices and games will be held, although students will need a ride to practice.

At-home test kits can also be picked up at each school building.

