Darren K. Yott, 52, retired City of Watertown police officer
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Darren K. Yott, 52, retired City of Watertown police officer, passed away Wednesday evening at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
A complete obituary to include service days, times and location will follow.
