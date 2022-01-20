Advertisement

Darren K. Yott, 52, retired City of Watertown police officer

Jan. 20, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Darren K. Yott, 52, retired City of Watertown police officer, passed away Wednesday evening at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A complete obituary to include service days, times and location will follow.

