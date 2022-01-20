Data was skewed, says county after bizarre COVID result

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Wednesday, Jefferson County reported a bizarre result: all 555 COVID tests that were administered came back positive.

That had many people wondering if the result was accurate.

Joel LaLone from Jefferson Community College studies numbers every day and explains the odds of this happening.

“The probability that you get 550 in a row that would all turn out to be positive is similar to the probability of rolling a pair of dice 550 times in a row and every time getting a 6,” he said.

Those odds were calculated by looking at the county’s previous day’s report in which the positivity rate was about 17 percent or close to 1 out of every 6 testing positive.

So, what happened? District 13 Legislator Scott Gray, who has been leading the county’s COVID response, says the data has been skewed.

“The numbers of positive cases coincidentally did match 555, but they were from different sources,” he said.

The state tells the county how many COVID tests it administers each day. Wednesday it was 555.

Some people tested positive; others were negative. But separately, Jefferson County receives other reports of positive COVID infections from Fort Drum and, now, people doing at-home tests.

Those positive numbers were combined with the state numbers and it just so happened to be that the total positives also added up 555.

“So, really, to report the positivity and to report the numbers of tests administered right now is not good data and we will be changing that going forward there is no question about that,” said Gray.

Gray says the new reports will focus on the number of new positive tests daily, the number of active coronavirus cases and the number of cases per 100,000 residents.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.