David L. Fleming, 75, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. David L. Fleming, 75, passed away Saturday Evening, January 15th, at his residence, where he was under the care of his wife, his daughter Stephanie, and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a long illness.

There will be a Military Graveside Committal Service at Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery in the Spring at a date to be announced.

Dave was born November 2nd, 1946, in Gouverneur, the son of Wallace and Helen Law Fleming. He received his education in Watertown.

He joined the United States Marine Corp on October 13th, 1964. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant on April 1st, 1968. Dave received many awards during his service, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation.

On July 7th, 1970, he married the former Catherine Dobson in Harrisville.

Dave worked at various places including Gouverneur Talc, J & L in Star Lake, Viking Snowplow in Harrisville, and Frink Snowplow in Clayton. He retired after many years as a Correction Officer at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.

He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, the Army National Guard, the Masons, and a former member of the Tuesday Nights Men’s Golf League at LA Golf Course, and Colon Couch Post 821 American Legion in Clayton.

Dave enjoyed his 1941 Dodge.

Surviving besides his wife Cathy, is his daughter Stephanie (Richard) Badi of Clayton; two sons, Dave Fleming II of Brownville, and Fred Fleming of Nevada; one sister, Donna Thompson of Texas; nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Janette Forte, and Catherine Marquette, and his twin brother Donald Fleming, all predeceased him.

Donations can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

