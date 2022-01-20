David T. Dean, 80, of Calcium, died January 19, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. (Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - David T. Dean, 80, of Calcium, died January 19, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Mr. Dean was born April 1, 1941, son of Harold J. Dean and Mary (Bushnell) Wise. He graduated from Lyme Central School in 1959, joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1963. Mr. Dean worked for the Black Clawson Company where he earned his Journeyman Machinist papers, retiring in 1998, after 35 years of service.

He married Ellen Baldwin March 31, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church.

Mr. Dean was a member of Faith Fellowship Church, a fifty-year volunteer and Chaplin for Calcium Volunteer Fire Department and Little League coach. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and helping people.

Surviving besides his wife Ellen, of fifty-eight years, are his children, James S. (Marybeth), Buffalo, David W. (Diane Swanson), San Antonio, TX, Catherine S. Walts (Ramon Rivera), Dexter, William H. (Lois), Buffalo, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a brother, Raymond Dean, Portsmouth, VA, a sister Carolyn Shepard, Watertown, and three nephews. A brother Paul H. Dean and a sister Mary Ehlers, both died before him.

Calling hours and a funeral service will be at a time and date to be announced.

Contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship School, 131 Moore Avenue, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Calcium Fire Hall, 24527 County Road 138, Calcium, NY 13616.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

