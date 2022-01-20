Douglas H. Kerr, 66 of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Douglas H. Kerr, age 66 of Ogdensburg passed away at his home on Wednesday (January 19, 2022) surrounded by his loving family. There will be a graveside service in the spring at Stone Church Cemetery in Morristown.

Surviving is his wife Kimberly Kerr, two daughters Jennifer Kerr & her companion John Philip Reynolds of Montrose, PA & Sara Kerr & her companion William Nelson Jr. of Lisbon; grandchildren Hannah Washburn, William Nelson, Grant Carter & Jack Nelson; four brothers Donald Kerr & companion Sally Hughes of Ogdensburg, David Kerr of Ogdensburg, Calvin Kerr of Ogdensburg; two sisters Donna Maloney of Ogdensburg and Karen (Wayne) Ashley of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

A step son Jason Spriggs and three brothers Raymond, Mark & Lester Kerr predeceased him.

Doug was born on March 2, 1955 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Mark & Pearl (Griffith) Kerr. He graduated from Lisbon Central School and BOCES where he majored in carpentry. He later married Kimberly Dibble on August 4, 1979.

During his career we worked at Mater Dei College and Claxton Hepburn where he retired from in 2001 after 23 years of dedicated service. Doug enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, wood burning, painting and being with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

