Ed Marchena, 94, of Watertown (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our dear and loving 94-year-old father has passed. Our father was not only an exemplary father but a role model, a hard worker, a teacher, a friend, and most of all, an intellectual. He never stopped teaching us the right way to talk, write, or express ourselves throughout his entire life. He had high expectations for all of his five daughters. He raised strong, independent, fearless, giving, and strong-willed women. He received his doctorate from Universidad de San Marcos in Lima, Peru, in history. He married our beautiful mother, Rosa, at 30 years old and had five daughters, Martha, Guisella, Patricia, Milagros (Milly), and Veronica. He taught at the college level for many years before he immigrated to the US at the age of 40 years old to give his children a brighter future – and he certainly did.

Our father showed us the value of having a solid work ethic, the commitment to preserving a tight and loyal family unit, respecting others, and praising success in others, never to be jealous of others but strive to achieve all your goals. He taught us this through the sacrifices he made by leaving his native country of Peru as a scholar and coming to NYC to start a new life as a janitor because he did not speak English. Due to the English barrier, he had to learn a new way to earn a living to raise a family of seven. He always said, “work dignifies a person, no matter what job you do.” He worked 2 jobs in order to provide a fulfilling life for his family, and although he had a blue-collar job in the US, you never saw him go to work without a suit and tie, alluding to professionalism every day. He was the man walking down the street, always greeting everyone that crossed his path with “Good Morning; how are you?” He was the father of all of our childhood friends. He advised, fed, and took in any of our friends that had family issues. For most of our teenage years, we had a friend living with us, and my father always brought them into the family and treated them as one of his own. Our friends would most remember Dad for his lectures and speeches regarding life lessons. His lectures were epic in our home, especially around our friends. Our Dad always told our mom to serve the kids first at dinner time, which she did; however, no one was allowed to leave the dinner table until he was done eating. If we wanted to go out, we needed to clean the house from top to bottom and then pray he would permit us to go out with our friends.

My father was always there for us no matter what. Whatever we needed, love, support, money, guidance, there was never a time that he did not deliver. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and most recently, his two smallest great-grandchildren, Renzo and Talia. He was our biggest cheerleader, always teaching us that taking risks and having confidence in our abilities would be the key to success. He always celebrated even the most minor accomplishments and made you feel like you were on top of the world with every small or significant achievement. He instilled self-confidence in each of us, which was pivotal in conquering happiness. He taught us to make good choices and walk away from temptation. He taught us to laugh, make jokes and be sarcastic.

Most in Watertown will remember him as the resilient, old, friendly man who was constantly cleaning, pruning the flowers, mowing the lawn, and cleaning up snow around the building of QuikMed Urgent Care in the winter. He had so much pride in keeping the building clean both inside and out. Taking care of the grounds was his job, and nobody was taking it away.

Our father was our pillar, and now he rests in peace. What we learned from him will stay with us forever, and we shall make it our mission to continue to grow the same cycle of passion, self-worth, resilience, confidence, and giving to our children and their children to come. Our father’s sacrifices have paid off, and we will continue to keep his memory living on. We love you, Daddy!

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:30 am Holy Family Church. Burial will be at the convenance of the family.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

