Highlights & scores: high school hoops & pro hockey

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - High school basketball and pro hockey were among the games people were playing Wednesday night.

The South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Indian River in a big girls’ Frontier League basketball contest in Adams.

First quarter: McKenna House hits the jumper. Indian River is on top 13-2.

South Jeff answers. Brooke Perry goes hard to the tin for 2 and she’s fouled. The Lady Spartans are down 8.

In the second quarter, off the turnover Jackie Piddock lays in 2. South Jeff is down 13-7.

Then it’s Abigail Hudson dropping the jumper, putting the Lady Spartans within 1.

House buries the 3-ball from the corner.

Indian River nips South Jeff 58-57.

In boys’ Frontier League hoops from Immaculate Heart, the Cavaliers hosted undefeated Sackets Harbor.

In the first quarter, it’s Tyler Green connecting for 3. The Patriots are up 3.

Then it’s Green from the corner for 3 more. He led Sackets Harbor with 27.

Jayden Defaite answers with the board and bucket and the Cavaliers are within 2.

Austin Griner cuts to the basket and lays in 2 of his 17. The Patriots are up 6.

Thomas Lind cleans the glass and hits as the Patriots beat IHC 65-26.

The Wolves hosted Danbury in Federal Hockey League action from the fairgrounds ice arena.

The game was tied at 1 in the first period when Rocco Dicostanzo dents the back of the net, giving the Wolves a 2-1 lead.

Late in the first the game was tied at 2 when Justin MacDonald lights the lamp on the doorstep. The Wolves are in front 3-2 after one period.

The Wolves go on to defeat Danbury 6-3.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 58, South Jefferson 57

General Brown 64, Lowville 22

Belleville Henderson 33, Lyme 23

Hammond 96, Morristown 39

Chateaugay 54, Chazy 33

Lisbon 55, Tupper Lake 12

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 65, Immaculate Heart 26

Madrid-Waddington 65, St. Regis Falls 30

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Potsdam 66, SUNY Fredonia 65

Genesee 106, Jefferson 74

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Fredonia 75, SUNY Potsdam 61

Genesee 63, Jefferson 58

Pro hockey

Watertown 6, Danbury 3

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 4, St. Lawrence Central 1

Malone 4, OFA 2

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, Beaver River 1

High school wrestling

Malone 42, OFA 24

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.