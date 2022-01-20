Highlights & scores: high school hoops & pro hockey
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - High school basketball and pro hockey were among the games people were playing Wednesday night.
The South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Indian River in a big girls’ Frontier League basketball contest in Adams.
First quarter: McKenna House hits the jumper. Indian River is on top 13-2.
South Jeff answers. Brooke Perry goes hard to the tin for 2 and she’s fouled. The Lady Spartans are down 8.
In the second quarter, off the turnover Jackie Piddock lays in 2. South Jeff is down 13-7.
Then it’s Abigail Hudson dropping the jumper, putting the Lady Spartans within 1.
House buries the 3-ball from the corner.
Indian River nips South Jeff 58-57.
In boys’ Frontier League hoops from Immaculate Heart, the Cavaliers hosted undefeated Sackets Harbor.
In the first quarter, it’s Tyler Green connecting for 3. The Patriots are up 3.
Then it’s Green from the corner for 3 more. He led Sackets Harbor with 27.
Jayden Defaite answers with the board and bucket and the Cavaliers are within 2.
Austin Griner cuts to the basket and lays in 2 of his 17. The Patriots are up 6.
Thomas Lind cleans the glass and hits as the Patriots beat IHC 65-26.
The Wolves hosted Danbury in Federal Hockey League action from the fairgrounds ice arena.
The game was tied at 1 in the first period when Rocco Dicostanzo dents the back of the net, giving the Wolves a 2-1 lead.
Late in the first the game was tied at 2 when Justin MacDonald lights the lamp on the doorstep. The Wolves are in front 3-2 after one period.
The Wolves go on to defeat Danbury 6-3.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Indian River 58, South Jefferson 57
General Brown 64, Lowville 22
Belleville Henderson 33, Lyme 23
Hammond 96, Morristown 39
Chateaugay 54, Chazy 33
Lisbon 55, Tupper Lake 12
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 65, Immaculate Heart 26
Madrid-Waddington 65, St. Regis Falls 30
Men’s college basketball
SUNY Potsdam 66, SUNY Fredonia 65
Genesee 106, Jefferson 74
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Fredonia 75, SUNY Potsdam 61
Genesee 63, Jefferson 58
Pro hockey
Watertown 6, Danbury 3
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 4, St. Lawrence Central 1
Malone 4, OFA 2
High school volleyball
Lowville 3, Beaver River 1
High school wrestling
Malone 42, OFA 24
