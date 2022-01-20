Janice C. (Hovey) Hagelund, 90, passed away on January 17, 2022, with her daughter Cheri by her side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janice C. (Hovey) Hagelund, 90, passed away on January 17, 2022, with her daughter Cheri by her side.

Janice was born on September 26, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Raymond and Lillian (Baldwin) Hovey. She attended Cato Meridian Central School, where she met the love of her life, George Hagelund and graduated in 1948. Right out of high school Jan worked for McMillan Bank Co. in Syracuse doing the payroll.

Janice and George were married on June 24, 1950, in South Hannibal. After marriage Jan graduated from Massena Business School and began work as a secretary for the Potsdam Nursing Home. She later transitioned into Social Work and retired in 1993 after 20 years.

Raising their family and farm together, Jan and George shared joy in lives greatest blessings, offered strength and support during trials, experienced adventure, and loved one another no matter what. True soul mates sharing 65 years of marriage. George passed away on July 11, 2015.

Authentic in charitable contributions Jan was a supporter of Make a Wish Foundation and a loyal consultant for 30 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics.

She is survived by her son Ronald Lee Hagelund of Saranac Lake; daughter, Cheryl Hagelund of Winthrop; grandchildren, Josh Arquiett and his companion Heather Teat; Nikia Arquiett and her companion Kyle Logan; Lydia Hagelund, and great-grandson, Ethan Arquiett; sisters, Marilyn (Dominic) DeLorio and Cindy (Jerry) Sharfstein; brother, Richard (Carol) Hovey; and dear friend and confidant, Mike Gagne.

Jan was also predeceased by her brother Raymond Hovey; sisters Jean Caster, Ruth Ann Fulton, and her son Thomas A. Hagelund.

Jan was an avid reader. Her exceptional level of strength and deep love for her family was portrayed daily. She had a zest for life and a feisty quick wit that made her presence easily enjoyable; that or her famous brownies anyway.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and there will be no services at this time. Her family will honor Jan’s life with a Memorial Gathering at the Parishville Park on Saturday June 11, 2022, time TBD.

Flowers are respectfully declined. For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions in Jan’s honor can be made to: Renewal House, 3 Chapel Street Canton, New York 13617, http://www.slvrenewalhouse.org/ , or Make a Wish Foundation, www.wish.org. Words of comfort and memories can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

