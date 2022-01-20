Jefferson County sales tax revenue improved in 2021

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County brought in $7 million more in sales tax revenue in 2021 than the previous year.

County Administrator Bob Hagemann says the increase in revenue is due to the price of goods rising in 2021 and stimulus checks that gave people extra money to spend.

Hagemann says there’s uncertainty heading into 2022 over things like inflation and fluctuating online sales.

“Tapping that resource when it wasn’t in place before has certainly caused the numbers to go up much more than would have been projected otherwise. However, how long will people continue at that level to be purchasing online,” he said.

Hagemann says he expects the additional revenue to go towards things like roads and capital improvements.

