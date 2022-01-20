Advertisement

Laura A. (Corbine) Bessette, 83, of Russell

By Submitted by funeral home
Jan. 20, 2022
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Laura A. (Corbine) Bessette, 83, of Russell died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Monday evening, January 17, 2022, where she was in the company of family.

Laura was born February 24, 1938 in Canton, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Blanche (Roberts) Corbine. She married Burton Bessette in 1956, together they had five children, Nora Bessette; Julie (Hollie) Rubado; Burt Jr.; Tina (Sidney) Bristol and Kevin Bessette.

Surviving beside all five children and 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Wilbur and Blanche, she is predeceased by her husband Burt Sr. and by a granddaughter, Melissa Jandreau.

Services will be held privately. Burial in North Russell Cemetery will occur in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Laura A. (Corbine) Bessette are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

