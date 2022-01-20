Mayor calls out council member over hydropower plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown mayor Jeff Smith doesn’t believe new council member Cliff Olney’s much-touted hydropower plan actually exists.

Smith is challenging Olney to produce the plan at the city council’s February 14 meeting - or admit he doesn’t have one.

“I don’t believe it exists. I don’t,” Smith told 7 News Thursday. “And I think it’s unfortunate that he wasn’t pressed in the campaign to show his plan.

“But if it does, great.”

The issue of hydropower is the latest flashpoint between Olney and Smith. Olney has insisted for a long time that he has a plan for the city to make $15 million in hydropower and recreation on the Black River.

Making money with hydropower is an issue because right now, the city makes $4 million a year selling hydropower to National Grid - but that ends in 2030.

Olney isn’t backing down.

“I’m glad this issue has come to the forefront now,” he told 7 News Thursday. “And I’m glad that he’s (Smith) gone out with his public statement.”

Olney says his plan is basically municipal power - take the electricity now being sold to National Grid and sell it to city residents and businesses. And he says he’s been in contact with an engineer who worked on similar plans for the city in the early 90s. Olney said the engineer told him what he is proposing is doable.

“All we’re proposing to do is to shift who we sell the power to from National Grid to regular consumers like you and me,” he said.

But Smith said municipal power is not practical; the city doesn’t generate enough electricity to supply Watertown’s needs, and even if it did, the city doesn’t own the transmission lines and equipment.

Olney said the mayor just doesn’t want to hear it.

“If we continue to have hydro revenue fall off as a problem, that’s very convenient for the mayor, the current mayor, to go out and fear monger and to gas light the public,” he said.

But Smith points out he has specifically asked Olney to make his plan public for everyone to see.

“So if you can make 15 million dollars, and we’re presently making four, it makes all the sense in the world to go with the $15 million plan. But we gotta know what’s the cost to get there,” Smith said.

Olney - who declined to make his plan public at this week’s council meeting - wants the city council to take over the hydropower committee the mayor formed to study the issue. He says he’ll make his plan public then “so people in the community can see what Mayor Smith is suggesting, what his committee that he formed has come up with over this year’s time, and then what we have done, and I’ll bring in the folks that I have.”

