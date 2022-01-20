Nick W Percoski, 55, passed away on January 17th, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nick W Percoski, 55, passed away on January 17th, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. He was born on August 23rd, 1966 in Enid, OK to Francis J. (Jim) and Evelyn Percoski. Nick grew up in Wasilla, AK. He graduated from Wasilla High School in Wasilla, AK in 1984. Go Warriors!

Nick knew early on that he wanted a mobile office, and so he pursued a professional driving career. He worked for over 30 years doing what he loved.

Nick married the love of his life, Susan, in 1990 in Phoenix, AZ. They were happily married for 31 years. Nick was an avid outdoors man. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding four-wheelers. If an activity involved being outside, Nick was there.

Nick is survived by his spouse Susan of Grand Forks, ND; daughter Ashley (Casey) Black of Grand Forks, ND; son Cody of Grand Forks, ND; mother Evelyn of Lowville, NY; sister Gail (Joseph) Knight of Rio Rancho, NM; brother Patrick of Redondo Beach, CA; sister Robin of West Monroe, NY; and his numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis J. Percoski.

Nick was cremated and will be reunited with his father at Petries Corners Cemetery in Watson, NY, where there will be a graveside service in the late spring.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

