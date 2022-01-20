No prison closings bring sigh of relief to local officials

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Leaders in communities that host prisons were breathing a sigh of relief with the news that no prison closing were factored into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget.

“It’s great news that no prisons are going to be cut,” Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly said. “We’re all happy in the community.”

The state is closing Ogdensburg Correctional Facility this March. The budget proposal doesn’t change that, however Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg is safe at least for another year.

Skelly says he was worried the city would lose both prisons.

“There’s always that chance,” he said, “and this takes a worry away for now.”

Gouverneur Mayor Ron McDougall says it’s certainly good news for the more than 400 employees that work at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, but he wants to make sure the budget passes first.

“You never know what’s going to happen, there’s always a chance for the budget amendments,” McDougall said. “I’ll feel a lot more confident once we get an on-time budget, which I’ve got faith in the administration.”

Town of Cape Vincent Supervisor Marty Mason says town officials are taking steps to make sure Cape Vincent Correctional Facility stays off the chopping block.

“We were in the process of setting up a meeting, strategic planning meeting you could call it, to look at ideas how to better secure our prison to keep it off the list,” Mason said.

Mike Powers is president of the union that represents corrections officers. He says that along with keeping prisons open, he’s happy to see the budget proposal mention safety in prisons, something Powers has advocated for.

“She makes mention in the budget about safer environments in prisons and a more spread-out population is – we’ve asked even prior to her ascension to the governor,” Powers said.

The $216 billion budget proposal still has to be passed by April 1 for all of this to become official.

