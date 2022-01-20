Paula J. Rutley, 72, of Hewittville

Paula J. Rutley, 72, of State Route 37 and native of Hewittville, peacefully passed away Monday evening, January 17, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a lengthy illness. (Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Paula J. Rutley, 72, of State Route 37 and native of Hewittville, peacefully passed away Monday evening, January 17, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Paula was born on March 18, 1949 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Morris “Jack” and Selma (Russell) Reed. She attended schools in Potsdam and Syracuse before graduating from Potsdam High School.

Paula was a homemaker who dedicated much of her life for caring for others – especially the children she babysat. While living in Georgia for 10 years, she worked at Wild Adventures Theme Park and also as a cook at Dale’s Restaurant. Paula had a great love for cooking, baking, and gardening.

Paula is survived by her loving husband, Alex; her children, Patrick LaRose of New York; Peter (Julie) LaRose of Pennsylvania; Mickey Greenwood of Georgia; Darrin Rutley of New York; and Melissa Rutley of Georgia; her grandchildren, Matt, Jade, Morgan, Thorn, Payton, Ben, and Aidan; 7 great grandchildren; her brother, Edward (Sherry) Reed of Potsdam; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Morris Jr. and Dick Reed.

Friends may call on Monday 2-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

