Advertisement

Police procession honors former patrolman

A procession of police vehicles from the city, state and Jefferson County made their way...
A procession of police vehicles from the city, state and Jefferson County made their way through Public Square to escort the body of 52-year-old Darren Yott, a retired patrol officer, to the funeral home.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Law enforcement officials paid their respects Thursday to a former Watertown police officer, who passed away recently.

A procession of police vehicles from the city, state and Jefferson County made their way through Public Square to escort the body of 52-year-old Darren Yott, a retired patrol officer, to the funeral home.

Yott had been a patrolman from 2001 to 2021. Police officials say Yott was well-liked and will be sorely missed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Tests
100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive
Noah Riewaldt
West Carthage parents facing charges after infant was badly burned
Closings, delays & cancellations
A Town of Fowler snow plow caught fire Monday on State Highway 58. The driver, officials say,...
Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
No prison closings bring sigh of relief to local officials

Latest News

Aric Barney
Town of Lawrence man’s negligence allegedly caused death of elderly man
Damage caused by burst pipes at The Rock Church.
Church keeps the faith after burst pipes, burglaries
Rising Prices
National Grid bills going up, but not as much as utility wanted
Scam alert
Sheriff office warns of power company scam