Police procession honors former patrolman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Law enforcement officials paid their respects Thursday to a former Watertown police officer, who passed away recently.

A procession of police vehicles from the city, state and Jefferson County made their way through Public Square to escort the body of 52-year-old Darren Yott, a retired patrol officer, to the funeral home.

Yott had been a patrolman from 2001 to 2021. Police officials say Yott was well-liked and will be sorely missed.

