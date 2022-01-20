Red Cross needs your help to boost blood supply

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A nationwide blood shortage is leaving hospitals in a tough spot.

The Red Cross is currently experiencing a less-than-one-day supply of blood nationwide, compared to the more ideal 5-day supply.

That’s bad news for the organization that contributes about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.

Officials say the shortage across the country is due to weather-related events, surging COVID cases and staffing issues.

“Locally we are seeing a lot of the same trends as far as surges in COVID cases, impacting by weather systems that are moving through, but also we’re seeing the impact at the hospital level and patient care that’s being affected by cancelling or postponing elective surgeries,” said Jerilyn DePasquale, American Red Cross account manager.

The good news is you can help combat the shortage.

The Red Cross is urging those who are 16 or older and in good health to donate blood locally.

There are a few blood drives happening in the north country throughout the next few weeks:

January 21 at Three Mile Bay Fire Department - 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

February 4 at Jefferson Community College - 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

February 5 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Red Cross’ website.

