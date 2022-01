WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were no new COVID deaths reported in the tri-county region Thursday.

St. Lawrence County had 291 new infections. There were 27 in the hospital. That’s down 5 from Wednesday.

Jefferson County reported 148 new cases. Hospitalizations dropped by 9 to 27.

Lewis County had 66 new cases. Five people remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.