Sackets ambulance crew to be featured on CBS Evening News

Steve Hartman, whose "On the Road" segment airs Fridays on the CBS Evening News, sat down with...
Steve Hartman, whose "On the Road" segment airs Fridays on the CBS Evening News, sat down with the ambulance crew, a youthful group of first responders.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Sackets Harbor Fire Company is garnering national attention.

Steve Hartman, whose “On the Road” segment airs Fridays on the CBS Evening News, sat down with the ambulance crew, a youthful group of first responders.

You can watch the full story Friday night on the CBS Evening News broadcast, which airs at 6:30 p.m. on WWNY.

